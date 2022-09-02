Uttar Pradesh: FSSAI awards 'jail ka khana' with 5 star rating in Farrukhabad district | Photo: File (Representational image)

Saying someone to eat "jail ka khana" is regarded as a curse because the food given in jail is thought to be unpleasant. The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has awarded the Fatehgarh Central jail in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh a five-star certification for the quality of the food it provides to prisoners.

The prison received a five-star "Eat Right Certificate" from the third-party audit that the FSSAI authorised. The fact that the detainees are receiving hygienic and high-quality meals suggests that the good-quality food is made in the jail. Ironically, when a video of a cop complaining about the food went viral a few weeks ago, there were allegations of poor quality food being provided in the police line mess.

According to District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh's media statement, 1,100 prisoners received clean and healthy food according to the FSSAI's "Eat Right" accreditation. DM Kumar further added that in March 2022, the prison received the FSSAI's licence. The arrangements for food and hygiene were improved in accordance with its standards. The prison received this certification first in the state .

Jail Superintendent Bheem Sen Mukund said, "We followed all FSSAI guidelines properly. The pre-audit report has been created after detailed recommendations and observations to improve sanitation, hygiene and food safety processes." Along with the jail personnel, the 1,100 inmates also received training in sanitation, food safety, and cleanliness, he continued.

To a significant extent, the process of producing food has been advanced. The jail administration has upgraded it by putting in large roti-making machines, a dough-kneading machine, and vegetable-cutting machines. Prior to now, inmates were used to helping prepare rotis, veggies, and pulses. However, because it was a manual procedure, it took a long time, and each shift's food preparation required the participation of around 50 convicts.

