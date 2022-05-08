Madame Tussauds India museum to open in THIS Noida mall

Its new destination will be one of the largest shopping malls of the country.

New Delhi: Madame Tussauds wax museum is returning to India. The museum will be opened in a mall in Noida. The new location will feature 50 Indian and international figures from the world of sports, entertainment, history and music. It will be known as Madame Tussauds India, and it will allow fans to get up close and personal with the celebrities and some of their iconic moments.

The museum had first opened in Delhi's Connaught Place in 2017 but it had to be closed down due to the pandemic. Its new destination will be one of the largest shopping malls of the country, DLF Mall of India. People can enjoy the museum under strict anti-Covid protocols.

Rob Smith, Divisional Director, Midway Asia Pacific, Merlin Entertainments Group, said, "We are thrilled about the comeback and really excited to bring back the legend of Madame Tussauds to the culturally-rich land of India. Our Wax Attraction will open a new chapter of entertainment to the population of India at large and serve them with the ultimate fame experience and transport them onto the red carpet. India is a significant market for us, and the re-opening will help pave the way to entertain guests in our fantastic new location and shall expose our guests to the most ultimate celebrity experience of visiting a world-famous wax attraction. As Indian travellers are returning to overseas destinations, we are hopeful that Madame Tussauds India will serve as their gateway to Madame Tussauds counterparts in other cities around the world."

Madame Tussauds first opened its doors in London in 1835, and the company has over 200 years of history and legacy. Each figure at Madame Tussauds is created by sculptors who use the same techniques as the famous Marie Tussaud. To create a single life-like figure it takes an artist minimum of 12 weeks.

With inputs from IANS