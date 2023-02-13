Search icon
LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, living with wife and daughter: Ex-Congress leader's shocking claim

The LTTE was involved in the assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Prabhakaran was allegedly the mastermind of the deadly attack which was carried out by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991 in Chennai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

In a shocking claim, former Congress leader Pazha Nedumaran today (February 13) said that V Prabhakaran, the chief of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), is very much alive. According to Nedumaran, the LTTE chief is living with his wife and daughter and will soon come out in public with a plan for a better life for Eelam Tamils.

It is to be noted that LTTE is a militant organization. The former Congress leader made the sensational claim while addressing reporters in Mullivaikkal Memorial in Thanjavur.

In May 2009, it was announced by Sri Lankan that LTTE chief Prabhakaran was killed in a military operation. Days after Prabhakaran’s death, a Sri Lankan military spokesman had said that the government had carried out DNA tests of the bodies of LTTE chief Prabhakaran and his son and the DNAs have matched.

"They identified and confirmed that the body recovered was that of Prabhakaran. Certain scars and birth marks had helped them in identification. Thus, the Army was able to squash all rumours regarding Prabhakaran being alive," a newspaper named 'Bottomline' had then reported.

The LTTE was involved in the assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Prabhakaran was allegedly the mastermind of the deadly attack which was carried out by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991 in Chennai.

