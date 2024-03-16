Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film starts slow, earns only Rs 4.25 crore

Meet school dropout who started business with Rs 13000 from small cart; now owns Rs 20000 crore company, net worth is...

'What about 1.5 lakh unlisted Muslims in Assam?': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions implementation of CAA

Meet one of India's first female doctors, performed last operation on day of her death

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Will go to people with track record of 10 years, agenda for...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on mission 400+ for NDA

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Meet Babur's daughter, who rebelled against Ottoman empire, know why

From Babur to Aurangzeb: Here’s how Mughal Emperors died

Then and now: Here's how cast of Son Pari looks after 24 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

Having concluded its extensive national survey of poll preparedness across all States, the ECI concluded its assessment with a comprehensive tour of Jammu and Kashmir this week.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ReportsThe Election Commission of India (ECI) is gearing up for the announcement of the schedule for the 2024 General elections and several State Assemblies, scheduled for Saturday, March 16, at 3 p.m. This significant announcement will be made during a press conference in New Delhi, which will be broadcasted live on various social media platforms.

Having concluded its extensive national survey of poll preparedness across all States, the ECI concluded its assessment with a comprehensive tour of Jammu and Kashmir this week. This meticulous survey ensures that every aspect of the electoral process is thoroughly examined and prepared for, ensuring a smooth and fair election process.

As the countdown to the elections begins, both regional and national political parties have kicked off their candidate announcements for the 543 Parliamentary constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead by releasing two lists containing a total of 267 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. In parallel, the Indian National Congress has unveiled the names of 82 candidates spread across two lists.

In a separate development, on March 14, the ECI disclosed the data pertaining to electoral bonds received from the State Bank of India. Additionally, it has formally requested the return of the electoral bonds’ documentation, which was initially submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed cover/sealed boxes. This move underscores the ECI's commitment to transparency and adherence to legal procedures surrounding electoral financing.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Electoral bonds: SC raps SBI for not disclosing bond numbers, seeks response by March 18

Meet Pratibha Patil, lawyer who was India's first woman President, commuted death sentence of 35 people

Meet Indian genius who converted to Hinduism, was controversially denied Nobel Prize in 2005 for...

Former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar named new election commissioners

Meet Indian genius, lost father at 5, mother at 9, decorated doctor turned to homeopathy due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement