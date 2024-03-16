Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

ReportsThe Election Commission of India (ECI) is gearing up for the announcement of the schedule for the 2024 General elections and several State Assemblies, scheduled for Saturday, March 16, at 3 p.m. This significant announcement will be made during a press conference in New Delhi, which will be broadcasted live on various social media platforms.

Having concluded its extensive national survey of poll preparedness across all States, the ECI concluded its assessment with a comprehensive tour of Jammu and Kashmir this week. This meticulous survey ensures that every aspect of the electoral process is thoroughly examined and prepared for, ensuring a smooth and fair election process.

As the countdown to the elections begins, both regional and national political parties have kicked off their candidate announcements for the 543 Parliamentary constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead by releasing two lists containing a total of 267 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. In parallel, the Indian National Congress has unveiled the names of 82 candidates spread across two lists.

In a separate development, on March 14, the ECI disclosed the data pertaining to electoral bonds received from the State Bank of India. Additionally, it has formally requested the return of the electoral bonds’ documentation, which was initially submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed cover/sealed boxes. This move underscores the ECI's commitment to transparency and adherence to legal procedures surrounding electoral financing.