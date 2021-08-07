Headlines

Light to moderate rains with thunderstorm predicted in Delhi today, AQI to remain satisfactory

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius with humidity. The AQI in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain satisfactory today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2021, 11:23 AM IST

Delhi and its nearby areas are expected to receive rains of light to moderate intensity along with thunderstorms today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. IMD has also predicted rains in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Delhi, Khekra, Gulothi, Bulandshahar, Billari, Milak, Bagpat, Chandausi (UP) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted. The weather department also predicted that the AQI in Delhi NCR would remain satisfactory today.

North India including Delhi is suffering due to severe humidity while many states of the country are affected by floods. On Friday, there was humidity in the national capital and the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degree Celsius. The weather remained the same in Haryana and Punjab.

Madhya Pradesh is already battling with floods due to heavy rains. The water level of the rivers has increased here. A flood-like situation has also arisen in Rajasthan. Many areas here have been flooded.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Along with this, rain is also predicted in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir till August 9. At the same time, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the next few days in central India including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

An alert has been issued in Bihar as heavy rains are pouring in many parts of the state. The possibility of continuous rain is being predicted in many areas of Bihar. The IMD has issued an alert of heavy rain with lightning in many places of North Bihar.

