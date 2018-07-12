Lessons from thy neighbour: Here's what Reham Khan asked Imran Khan to learn from PM Narendra Modi

In her new book, Reham Khan, Imran Khan’s former wife asked him to take a leaf from Indian PM Narendra Modi.

She wrote in her book: “I knew it wasn’t happening. It was all over as we had predicted, but I didn’t have the heart to ever say that after we got married. I assured him that I would have a green silk suit ready… I would gently and repeatedly give the example of Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, who was Chief Minister of Gujarat for a decade, and then elected to the top job because his seemingly strong governance record, despite all the other negative baggage.”

Earlier, in an interview to an CNN18, Khan alleged that her former husband sought sexual favours for political positions. She also said that in case Imran Khan becomes the Prime Minister of Pakistan, it would be very dangerous for the country.

Extracts of the unreleased book were reportedly leaked by hackers online. Since then, the BBC’s former weather presenter has sought an injunction to prevent further releases.

The buzz created by the book and the sensational allegations by Reham Khan can effectively derail Imran Khan’s chances for any success in the upcoming general election in July.

Pakistan will hold a general election on July 25. Pakistan's government and parliament was dissolved on May 31st and a new interim prime minister and an interim administration have taken over.

The cricketer-turned-politician's Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, or Justice Party, is expected to be the main challenger to the ruling party.

The outgoing government of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is only the second to complete a five year term in office, which underscores a democratic transition in the nuclear armed nation.

The upcoming election is due to be held at a time of growing political instability, with the ruling PML-N party accusing the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half its history since independence in 1947, of interfering in politics and trying to weaken it.

The military denies involvement in politics.

The interim administration usually does not make any major decisions except for supervising elections until a new government is elected, though it may be forced to act to shore up the $300 billion economy amid a worsening macro-economic outlook.

Pakistan's foreign reserves are rapidly depleting and the current account deficit has widened sharply over the past year, prompting many analysts to speculate Pakistan may need another International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

However, Pakistan is expecting to obtain fresh Chinese loans worth $1-2 billion to help it avert a balance of payments crisis, Pakistani government sources have said.

