Leave you must, name successor: Veerappa Moily to Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi should reconsider his stand of resigning from the party chief’s post and suggested the latter first find a suitable candidate before quitting.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, he said, “The question is people are raising their voices in some states, the discipline is being broken. The party cannot remain in a relaxed state.”

Stating that Rahul Gandhi is still the party president and will have to take a tough stance, Moily said that even if he wants to quit as party chief, he will have to make sure that he hands over the role to the right person.

Moily’s statement comes after Gandhi offered his resignation at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi on May 25 following the debacle in Lok Sabha elections. The CWC had unanimously rejected the offer and passed a new resolution which authorised Gandhi to revamp the organisation.

Moily said there was dissent at the time Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi took over the reins of the party, but later her tenure as the party president proved to be fruitful.

“The people raising their voices have to be stopped even when Sonia Gandhi took over as the president of the party there was a lot of indiscipline. But right from the time she took over until now, there has been no split in the party, so both Sonia and Rahul should take charge now,” he said.

