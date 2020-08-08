Kozhikode Crash: Centre, Kerala govt to each give Rs 10 lakhs to kin of deceased as interim relief

At least 18 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media after a high-level meeting held at the district in which state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also participated.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Saturday announced a financial compensation worth Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died in the accident involving the ill-fated Air India Express flight veering off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport on Friday night.

"The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives. The medical expenses of those under treatment will be taken over by the state government," Chief Minister Vijayan told the reporters.

The Chief Minister also said out of the 18 who died, 14 are adults and four are children. "Out of the 14 adults, seven are male and others female. Currently, 149 people are in various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode, out of which 23 are in critical condition. Earlier, 23 were discharged after being provided initial medical assistance," Vijayan said.

Vijayan also said that if any further assistance is required, the state government will take an appropriate decision to support them to get back to normal life.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that as an interim relief, the central government will make a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased who lost their lives in the aircraft crash in Kozhikode, while Rs 2 lakh will be given to the seriously injured.

There are a few passengers from Tamil Nadu and Telangana also.

"The post-mortem process has been expedited despite the Covid-19 threat and is expected to finish before evening. All the accident victims will be tested for COVID-19 including those who died in the crash. So far, only one victim has tested positive for Coronavirus," Vijayan said.

The CM also appreciated the instant response of the locals living in the vicinity of the airport and also the local authorities to the tragedy, which ensured the minimum loss of lives in a disaster of such large magnitude.

Earlier today, Union minister Puri reached the Kozhikode Airport to take stock of the situation and implementation of relief measures being carried out at the crash site.

"We were fortunate that unlike the tragic accident at Mangaluru Airport 10 years ago, where the aircraft caught fire, here preventive action minimised the loss of lives," Puri said.

The Civil Aviation Minister continued saying that the aircraft was being captained and operated by one of our most experienced and distinguished commanders, Captain Deepak Sathe.

"In fact, he had landed on this airfield as many as 27 times, including this year," he added.

Puri earlier took to Twitter and wrote, "My heart goes out to the families and friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident involving Air India Express Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode last evening and offer my heartfelt condolences. Reasons for the mishap are being investigated."

