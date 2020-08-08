Kozhikode Crash: Centre, Kerala govt to each give Rs 10 lakhs to kin of deceased as interim relief

Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

8 health benefits of walking just 30 mins a day

Diabetes: 10 health benefits of Ragi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

DNA: Is Artificial sweetener a slow poison, know what WHO's report says

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023: Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey assesses education under PM Modi

BTS: V Treats BTS Army By Sharing Adorable Pic With Jungkook And Wooga Squad

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

HomeIndia

personal-finance

Kozhikode Crash: Centre, Kerala govt to each give Rs 10 lakhs to kin of deceased as interim relief

At least 18 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media after a high-level meeting held at the district in which state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also participated.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 05:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Saturday announced a financial compensation worth Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died in the accident involving the ill-fated Air India Express flight veering off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport on Friday night.

"The state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who have lost their lives. The medical expenses of those under treatment will be taken over by the state government," Chief Minister Vijayan told the reporters.

The Chief Minister also said out of the 18 who died, 14 are adults and four are children. "Out of the 14 adults, seven are male and others female. Currently, 149 people are in various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode, out of which 23 are in critical condition. Earlier, 23 were discharged after being provided initial medical assistance," Vijayan said.

Vijayan also said that if any further assistance is required, the state government will take an appropriate decision to support them to get back to normal life.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that as an interim relief, the central government will make a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased who lost their lives in the aircraft crash in Kozhikode, while Rs 2 lakh will be given to the seriously injured.

At least 18 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media after a high-level meeting held at the district in which state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also participated.

There are a few passengers from Tamil Nadu and Telangana also.

"The post-mortem process has been expedited despite the Covid-19 threat and is expected to finish before evening. All the accident victims will be tested for COVID-19 including those who died in the crash. So far, only one victim has tested positive for Coronavirus," Vijayan said.

The CM also appreciated the instant response of the locals living in the vicinity of the airport and also the local authorities to the tragedy, which ensured the minimum loss of lives in a disaster of such large magnitude.

Earlier today, Union minister Puri reached the Kozhikode Airport to take stock of the situation and implementation of relief measures being carried out at the crash site.

"We were fortunate that unlike the tragic accident at Mangaluru Airport 10 years ago, where the aircraft caught fire, here preventive action minimised the loss of lives," Puri said.

The Civil Aviation Minister continued saying that the aircraft was being captained and operated by one of our most experienced and distinguished commanders, Captain Deepak Sathe.

"In fact, he had landed on this airfield as many as 27 times, including this year," he added.

Puri earlier took to Twitter and wrote, "My heart goes out to the families and friends of the 18 people who lost their lives in the air accident involving Air India Express Flight IX-1344 in Kozhikode last evening and offer my heartfelt condolences. Reasons for the mishap are being investigated."

 

(With agency inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

DNA Verified: PM Modi wants India to be ‘biggest beef exporter’? Know truth behind old viral video

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Gympie-Gympie: World’s most poisonous plant which can ‘cause suicidal thoughts’, know all about it

Meet Mumbai man who bought Rs 1000 crore house, college dropout's net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE