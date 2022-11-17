Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kochi: Ernakulam police arrest 9, including woman, for sexual assault of minor girl

One of the five men arrested by the police had allegedly befriended the girl when she arrived in the city in August looking for work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Kochi: Ernakulam police arrest 9, including woman, for sexual assault of minor girl
File Photo

Police, on Thursday, said that they have arrested nine people, including a woman, from the port city of Kochi in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl for several months on the pretext of providing her a job. Five men out of the nine, including a lodge owner and his employee, were nabbed by the Ernakulam Central police. 

One of the five men arrested by the police had allegedly befriended the girl when she arrived in the city in August looking for work and promised to find her a job, an officer of Ernakulam Central police station said. 

He took her to the lodge and raped her, the officer claimed, and said that subsequently, three other accused also allegedly sexually assaulted her. Thereafter, one of the accused men allegedly handed the girl over to a woman who ran a homestay in the Palarivattom area of the city, police said.

READ | Lord Ayappa temple at Sabrimala in Kerala now open for devotees, 41-day Mandala season begins

The woman lodge owner allegedly acted as an intermediary and facilitated the further sexual abuse of the girl by various other men, an officer of Palarivattom police station said. He said the Palarivattom police have arrested four persons, including the woman lodge owner, in the case.

A POCSO case has been registered against all the accused and more arrests are expected, police said.

READ | Indian Wedding Season: What is Haldi ceremony? Know traditional importance, customs, dress ideas for bride

The incident came to light only after the girl returned home in the Thrissur district of Kerala and lodged a complaint with the police there. The complaint was transferred to Kochi police which took up the investigation of the case, the officer from Palarivattom police station said.

He said the investigation was going on and did not rule out the possibility of further arrests in the case.

(PTI Inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Check out these 5 foods to maintain a healthy liver
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.