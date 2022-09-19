Search icon
Kerala auto rickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore lottery; here's how much he will get after tax deductions

Kerala: Anoop bought the ticket from the Bhagavathy agency on Saturday and won the life-changing amount.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

Kerala (File)

An autorickshaw driver from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has won a lottery worth Rs 25 crore. The man, named Anoop, won the bumper prize in this year's Onam lottery. 

Anoop bought the ticket from the Bhagavathy agency on Saturday and won the life-changing amount. 

Before becoming a rickshaw driver, he was a chef. He was planning to move to Malaysia to work as a chef but destiny had other plans. 

He also had got a loan sanctioned for proceeding to Malaysia. 

BN Balagopal, Kerala's finance minister, drew the lucky ticket out in the presence of minister Antony Raju and Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth Sunday afternoon.

His ticket number was TJ-750605. 

He will receive Rs 15 crore 75 lakh after income tax deductions. 

67 lakh Onam tickets were purchased at Rs 500 per ticket. 

The lottery is one of the biggest revenue generators for the Kerala government. 

With inputs from ANI

