KEAM 2019 entrance exam ranks released: Vishu Vinod from Idduki tops the exam

The results for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) series of entrance examinations were announced today by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under the Government of Kerala at the official website cee-kerala.gov.in.

State Education Minister K T Jaleel published the Engineering entrance rank list today.

Vishnu Vinod from the Idukki district, with a score of 584.91, came first. He was followed by Goutham Govind A of the Kottayam district, who came second with a score of 571.52. The third place was secured by Sanjay Sukumaran of the Kasargodu district.

Vishnu Vinod had also been the state topper in the JEE Main Engineering Entrance Examinations, the results of which were declared earlier in January.

The results for the Architecture and Pharmacy Entrance Examinations were also declared.

In the Pharmacy stream, Naveen Vincent of the Kollam district came first, while Nidha Nisma M K and Rohit K, both from Malappuram, bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

For Architecture, the candidates had appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) examinations. Alice Maria Chungath of the Thrissur district came first, with a score of 366.83, while Ansha Mathew of Payyavur came second.

The rank list of KEAM 2019 was prepared by giving weightage to KEAM 2019 examinations and the Class 12 standard examination scores.