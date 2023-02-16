Kausar Jahan becomes second woman to chair Delhi State Haj Committee

The Delhi State Haj Committee now has Kausar Jahan as its new chairman; she is the second woman to hold this position in Delhi's history. Jahan's selection was controversial since there are rumours that she is tied to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power.

Ten members of the committee participated in the voting process on Monday to choose the new chairman. Among them were Mohammad Saad and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who supported Jahan. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had anticipated that their nominee would be elected, has been taken aback by this nomination.

In Delhi's history, Jahan is the second woman to hold the position of chairman, making her appointment historic. The Delhi State Haj Committee was led by Tajdar Babar, the first female chairman.

Indian Muslims travel to Mecca every year on pilgrimage, which is coordinated and made easier by the Haj Committee. It's a big duty, and the chairman plays a vital role in making sure the pilgrimage runs smoothly and effectively.

Reactions to Jahan's appointment have been conflicted, with some doubting her political connection and others expressing optimism that she will carry out her responsibilities objectively and sincerely.

