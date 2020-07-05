Karnataka: Complete lockdown observed in Kalaburagi, Hubli on Sunday

A complete lockdown was observed in Kalaburagi and Hubli in Karnataka on Sunday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. On Tuesday, the state government announced a complete lockdown would be observed on every Sunday for the next month till August 2."

However, essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted as per norms," the Karnataka government said.

The government further ordered, "All government offices, boards and corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till the second week of August."

Karnataka has so far reported a total of 21,549 cases of COVID-19, including 11,970 active cases, 9,244 recoveries and 335 deaths.