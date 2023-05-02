Karnataka Elections: Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, PM Modi reacts | Photos: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. PM Modi termed the manifesto promise as Congress’ attempt at trying to lock up people who worship Lord Hanuman. Campaigning for BJP to retain power in Karnataka, PM Modi further said that the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Rama and the party now wanted to lock up those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman). The PM’s jibe at Congress came within hours of the opposition party releasing its manifesto.

In its manifesto, Congress has promised: “We believe that law and constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations.”

Addressing an election rally in Vijayanagara district, PM Modi said: "I have come to the land of Hanuman. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to pay obeisance to the land of Hanuman but see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman's land, at the same time Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman."

"First they (Congress) locked up Lord Rama and now they have vowed to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali'. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Lord Rama and now it has difficulty with those who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress manifesto also promised to "repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government" within one year of coming to power. "The Congress is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion,” it said.

(Inputs from PTI)