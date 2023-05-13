Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Jai Bajrangbali… tod di…,’ Congress’ dig at BJP after huge win

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Jai Bajrangbali… tod di…,’ Congress’s dig at BJP after huge win

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 latest updates: The Congress marked the massive electoral win in Karnataka with a dig at rival BJP over the ‘Bajrang Dal ban’ issue. Taking a direct jibe at the BJP for attempting to rake up the issue, the Congress posted a graphic of Lord Hanuman on Twitter with Karnataka map and Congress symbol. The post was captioned, “Jai Bajrangbali, tod di bhrashtachar ki nali” (broke corruption’s spine).

Congress’ manifesto promise of banning Bajrang Dal became a flashpoint in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Congress is on course for a landslide victory in Karnataka, going easily past the half-way mark required to form a majority government in the 224-seat Assembly. As per the latest Election Commission (EC) data, Congress will end up with around 137 seats, more than double of BJP's projected number of 62 seats.