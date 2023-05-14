Search icon
Karnataka Assembly election results 2023: How did 6 richest candidates perform in election?

With the results of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Polls now in, we take a closer look at how the six wealthiest candidates fared in the election.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

The recently concluded elections in Karnataka saw a clear anti-incumbency sentiment prevailing among the people, as the opposition Congress emerged victorious over the ruling BJP. While celebrations continue at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters, the BJP and JD(S) camps are shrouded in gloom. In the run-up to the elections, the wealth and assets of certain candidates had become a topic of discussion in the state. In this article, we will analyze how the six richest candidates in the fray fared in the polls.

Yousuf Shariff, an independent candidate from Chickpet in Bangalore Urban district, was the richest candidate in the elections with assets worth over Rs 1,633 crore. However, he lost the elections as he finished behind Uday Garudachar and RV Devraj of the BJP and Congress respectively, with only 20,931 votes accounting for 16.25% of the total polled votes.

N Nagaraju alias MTB Nagaraj, the BJP candidate from Hosakote constituency in Bangalore Rural, was the second richest candidate with assets worth over Rs 1,609 crore. Despite polling 1,02,145 votes, which accounted for 47.75% of the total polled votes, Nagaraju failed to defeat Congress candidate Sharath Kumar Bachegowda, who received over 50% of the total polled votes.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, DK Shivakumar, who entered the fray from Kanakapura, was the third richest candidate in the state, with assets worth over Rs 1,413 crore. He registered a thumping victory over his BJP rival R Ashoka, claiming 75.3% of the total polled votes, while 1,42,156 voters of Kanakapura exercised their franchise in his favor.

Priyakrishna, another Congress candidate, contesting from the Govindarajanagar seat, held assets over Rs 1,156 crore, making him the fourth richest candidate in the fray. He won the elections with 50.87% of the total votes polled, and BJP's K Umesh Shetty managed to secure 43%.

Suresha BS alias Byrathi Suresh of Hebbal, contesting on a Congress ticket, was the fifth richest candidate with assets over Rs 648 crore. He registered a thumping majority over his nearest rival KS Jagdeesha Katta of the BJP, with 91,838 votes, accounting for 57.71% of the votes polled in Hebbal.

Finally, INC's NA Haris from Shantinagar emerged victorious with over Rs 439 crore in assets, securing 61,030 votes (50.87%) against BJP nominee H Shivakumar's tally of 53,717 (44.93%).

