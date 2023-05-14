New CBI Director: 3 IPS officers shortlisted, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood frontrunner

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, a 1986 batch IPL officer, is said to be the top name doing rounds for the CBI director post | File Photo

With the tenure of current Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal nearing an end, a high-level committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Saturday evening and shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the post.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, at the Prime Minister’s residence. A source said that during the meeting the committee shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the post of CBI Director.

The source said that the names have now been forwarded to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which will select one of them for the post. The source said that names of senior IPS officers from Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh cadres were discussed during the meeting.

According to the source, the name of Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, a 1986 batch IPS officer, is doing rounds for the top post. The names of Sudhir Saxena, a senior IPS officer of MP cadre, and Taj Hassan of AGMUT cadre, are also in contention for the top post, sources said.

Jaiswal’s fixed tenure of two years is coming to an end on May 25. Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre and former Mumbai Police Commissioner had taken over the reins of the CBI on May 26, 2021. He had succeeded R.K. Shukla.

The CBI chief is selected by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, CJI and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for a fixed tenure of two years, which can be extended up to 5 years.