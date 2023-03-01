Karishma Raj Soni and Rohit Sharma to Launch an Exclusive Makeup Line for the UAE and Middle East

New Delhi (India), February 28: Karishma Raj Soni, a prominent Bollywood actor, and Rohit Sharma, a renowned serial entrepreneur based in Dubai, have announced their plans to launch an exclusive line of cosmetic products specifically created for the Middle East and UAE markets. This collaboration between the actor and the entrepreneur is expected to introduce a distinctive makeup brand that has never been seen before.

With Karishma's extensive knowledge of the latest beauty and fashion trends, coupled with Sharma's business expertise, the products are guaranteed to be of the highest quality and safety standards. The upcoming makeup line is designed to provide a remarkable beauty experience for both men and women.

“Our aim is to cater to the unique needs of the UAE’s local community, while keeping in mind their religious beliefs and cultural traditions. We hope that our products will have a place in their hearts,” said Karishma.

The upcoming line of exclusive cosmetic products is expected to revolutionize the makeup industry, with no major brand having the same offerings as this upcoming brand. This brand is designed to cater to a young generation of consumers from all over the world.

The products have been formulated according to the highest global standards in quality and safety. These products are not yet available in the market, making them extremely exclusive. Rohit Sharma, who is venturing into the cosmetic industry for the first time after a series of successful business ventures, is excited to partner with Karishma Raj Soni in this venture.

“We are thrilled to bring these exclusive products to the market. We have created a unique brand with the highest quality and safety standards that cater to the needs of the UAE’s local community,” said Sharma.

Karishma's brother, Prem Raj Soni, who directed the movie ‘Main aurr Mrs Khanna,’ starring Salman Khan in a leading role, fully supports his sister in her new venture.

The duo has planned to launch the makeup line in the second quarter of 2023. They have revealed that the brand ambassadors of this line will represent a young generation of consumers from all over the world.

“More details about the brand will be revealed before the launch date, but we are confident that our products will make an impact in the beauty industry,” said Karishma.

Sharma, who has an extensive business network, plans to distribute the products worldwide through his Dubai-based operations partners, Anand and Gayatri Jeswani. Initially, the products will be available online through various platforms.

The collaboration between Karishma Raj Soni and Rohit Sharma has raised high expectations for the makeup line's launch. With the combination of the actor's knowledge of beauty and fashion and the entrepreneur's business expertise, this exclusive cosmetic line is bound to make waves in the makeup industry.

In conclusion, this upcoming line of exclusive cosmetic products is a perfect blend of creativity and business acumen. The partnership between Karishma Raj Soni and Rohit Sharma is sure to bring a distinctive brand that has not been seen before in the makeup industry. The products are designed to cater to the unique needs of the UAE's local community, while keeping in mind their religious beliefs and cultural traditions.

The upcoming launch of this exquisite range of cosmetic products is highly anticipated and is expected to make a significant impact in the makeup industry. The brand has been formulated according to the highest global standards in quality and safety, making them extremely exclusive. This is the perfect time for consumers to try out the new products and experience an unrivalled and memorable beauty experience.

For more information and details, contact

Rohit Sharma

rohit@veintiunabelleza.com

karishma@veintiunabelleza.com

www.veintiunabelleza.com

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)