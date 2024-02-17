Kamal Nath reaches Delhi amid rumours of joining BJP, son Nakul Nath drops Congress from X bio

With talks of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath joining the BJP, his son Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media.

With talks of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath joining the BJP, his son Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media. The Chhindwara MP's move added fuel to rumours of father Kamal Nath joining the ruling party. Kamal Nath reached Delhi amid speculations of his meeting with BJP leaders on Saturday.

Kamal Nath told reporters in Delhi, "If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first. It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first."

Meanwhile, Nakul Nath is also likely to get the BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara.

Asked about the speculation that Nath could cross over to the BJP, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in Jabalpur earlier in the day, “I spoke to Kamal Nath at 10.30 pm yesterday, he is in Chhindwara.” “A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?” Singh said.

Nath was replaced as the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

