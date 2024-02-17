Who is Sunetra Pawar? Ajit Pawar's wife who is likely to fight against Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha Poll

Twitter
Headlines

Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

Not Ayushmann Khurrana but this actor was originally considered for Badhaai Ho, after rejecting he said...

'Shocking and heartbreaking': Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari reacts after Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

LHQ vs ISU, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live in India?

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams third Test century, joins Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar in elite list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

Not Ayushmann Khurrana but this actor was originally considered for Badhaai Ho, after rejecting he said...

'Shocking and heartbreaking': Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari reacts after Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Black Seed Oil: 10 Health benefits of using Kalonji oil (Nigella seeds)

Historical monuments built by Mughal king Aurangzeb

8 most venomous plants

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Gaurav Tiwari Death Mystery : From Commercial Pilot To India's First Paranormal Investigator

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

Not Ayushmann Khurrana but this actor was originally considered for Badhaai Ho, after rejecting he said...

Meet actor who lived in slums, sold pens on street for survival, tried to end his life at 13, later became India’s top…

Meet India's first actress to give Rs 1000 crore film, its not Deepika, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Alia, Priyanka

HomeIndia

India

Who is Sunetra Pawar? Ajit Pawar's wife who is likely to fight against Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha Poll

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is likely to nominate his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as a candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against his cousin Supriya Sule in Baramati.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Lok Sabha elections soon may witness an intriguing battle for Maharashtra's Baramati seat. There's a possibility of a head-to-head contest within the Pawar family in the election. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to nominate his wife, Sunetra Pawar to contest for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is currently the Baramati Member of Parliament. Sule is a cousin of Ajit Pawar. She was chosen three times to represent the Baramati seat in the Lok Sabha.

The banner, which was put in Baramati, the Pawars' hometown, declared her as an 'upcoming MP' and urged voters to vote for her by a huge margin.

About Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Pawar is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO founded in 2010. Her contributions to organic farming, vermicompost, green manure, and bioagents have been significant. She is a trustee for Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution.

Since 2011, Sunetra Pawar has participated in the World Entrepreneurship Forum's Think Tank in France.

Her contributions to the eco-village movement in India have been recognised with multiple awards, such as the Cyber Gramme and Nirmal Gramme Puraskar. 

Parth and Jay are Ajit and Sunetra Pawar's two kids.

BARAMATI: 'Pawarplay' 

For over 55 years, the Baramati seat has been a bastion of the Pawar family. In 1967, Sharad Pawar became the first candidate from Baramati to win the Maharashtra Assembly elections. In the Assembly elections of 1972, 1978, 1980, 1985, and 1990, he kept his seat.

From the same constituency, the NCP chieftain won Lok Sabha elections in 1984, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004.

In 1991, Ajit Pawar was the Baramati's Lok Sabha representative. In addition, he is the current MLA from Baramati and has served seven terms.

Since 2009, Supriya Sule has won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat three times in a row.

So, in Baramati, which is in the Pune area, there would be an intriguing 'Pawarplay' if Ajit Pawar fields his wife against Sule.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party to launch nationwide protest against election rigging

Noida news: Section 144 imposed in city, police on alert, know why

IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin scripts history in Rajkot Test, becomes second Indian bowler to....

Meet IAS officer, who left high-paying job in US company, then cracked UPSC on fifth attempt with AIR…

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE