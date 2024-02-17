Who is Sunetra Pawar? Ajit Pawar's wife who is likely to fight against Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha Poll

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is likely to nominate his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as a candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against his cousin Supriya Sule in Baramati.

The Lok Sabha elections soon may witness an intriguing battle for Maharashtra's Baramati seat. There's a possibility of a head-to-head contest within the Pawar family in the election. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to nominate his wife, Sunetra Pawar to contest for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is currently the Baramati Member of Parliament. Sule is a cousin of Ajit Pawar. She was chosen three times to represent the Baramati seat in the Lok Sabha.

The banner, which was put in Baramati, the Pawars' hometown, declared her as an 'upcoming MP' and urged voters to vote for her by a huge margin.

About Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Pawar is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO founded in 2010. Her contributions to organic farming, vermicompost, green manure, and bioagents have been significant. She is a trustee for Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution.

Since 2011, Sunetra Pawar has participated in the World Entrepreneurship Forum's Think Tank in France.

Her contributions to the eco-village movement in India have been recognised with multiple awards, such as the Cyber Gramme and Nirmal Gramme Puraskar.

Parth and Jay are Ajit and Sunetra Pawar's two kids.

BARAMATI: 'Pawarplay'

For over 55 years, the Baramati seat has been a bastion of the Pawar family. In 1967, Sharad Pawar became the first candidate from Baramati to win the Maharashtra Assembly elections. In the Assembly elections of 1972, 1978, 1980, 1985, and 1990, he kept his seat.

From the same constituency, the NCP chieftain won Lok Sabha elections in 1984, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004.

In 1991, Ajit Pawar was the Baramati's Lok Sabha representative. In addition, he is the current MLA from Baramati and has served seven terms.

Since 2009, Supriya Sule has won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat three times in a row.

So, in Baramati, which is in the Pune area, there would be an intriguing 'Pawarplay' if Ajit Pawar fields his wife against Sule.