J&K: Five non-Kashmiri labourers shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Five non-Kashmiri labourers were on Tuesday killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, J&K police confirmed. Sources said one labourer also got injured in the attack. It is learnt that all the labourers were from West Bengal and were working as daily wagers.

Police sources told news agency ANI that the area has been cordoned off by security forces and a massive search operation has been launched. Additional security forces have been called in.

Further details are awaited in this matter.

The attack comes on the day a 23-member delegation of the members of the European Parliament visited the valley to take stock of the ground situation. The delegation arrived in the valley on Tuesday for a one-day visit.

This is the fifth such attack by terrorists on non-Kashmiri civilians in the valley, after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state on August 5, which ended the special status for the region.

A day before, on Monday, a truck driver was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday. The police soon reached the spot and cordoned off the place, after confirming the attack. Security forces later on Tuesday eliminated the terrorist who had shot dead the truck driver.

Earlier, on the same day, at least 19 persons were injured in a grenade attack at a bus stand in J&K's Sopore town.

Previously, truck drivers Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

It is being believed that the terrorists, as a response to the improvement in the situation in the valley, are trying to create panic among the locals by riling them up with these violent acts.