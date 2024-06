Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP end TMC's dominance in the state?

The Exit Polls will provide early indications of the Lok Sabha election outcomes in the state

Various media organisations will release the exit polls for West Bengal on Saturday. The Exit Polls will provide early indications of the Lok Sabha election outcomes in the state.

In 2019, Trinamool Congress won 22 out of 42 seats, while the BJP trailed.

The data will be updated once Exit Polls are released. Refresh for updates.