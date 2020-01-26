J&K celebrates first Republic Day as UT, L-G Girish Chandra Murmu hoists national flag

As India celebrates the 71st Republic Day on January 26, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir saw it's first R-Day as a UT after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories last year.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu hoisted the national flag in J&K and said that the abrogation of "temporary provisions" has "driven away the financial and legal obstacles" between J&K and rest of India.

Speaking at the event, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Last year was the year of a major change for the people of J&K. The abrogation of temporary provisions has driven away the financial and legal obstacles between J&K and other parts of the country. It has united J&K to the country in its true sense."

J&K police were conferred 108 medals.105 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and three PPMG have been given to the JKP involved in counter-terrorism operations in the valley, PTI reported.

Mobile internet services, that were recently restored in the valley were 'temporarily suspended' on Saturday evening, PTI reported, hours after access was allowed to 301 websites. Officials informed that access would be restored after Republic Day celebrations were over on Sunday.

In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K along with its democratic institutions were reorganised into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh-following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

The two union territories came into existence at the stroke of midnight on 31 October.