Jammu Lok Sabha election results 2019 Live Updates: BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma wins

JP's Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes on the Jammu seat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 11:35 AM IST

Jammu Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 3,02,875 votes on the Jammu seat.

BJP: Jugal Kishore (858,066 Votes, 58% Votes)

INC: Raman Bhalla (555,191 Votes, 38% Votes)

BSP: Badri Nath (14,276 Votes, 1% Votes)

DSSP: Lal Singh (7,539 Votes, 1% Votes)

JKNPP: Prof. Bhim Singh (4,016 Votes, 0% Votes)

AIFB: Javaid Ahmed (3,866 Votes, 0% Votes)

IND: Subash Chander (3,739 Votes, 0% Votes)

IND: Satish Poonchi (3,077 Votes, 0% Votes)

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency profile: 

While the Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh petered out to an extent with Congress fighting separately, there is a solid opposition coalition all set to give a tough fight to BJP in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat. 

As part of seat-adjustment, National Conference is supporting Congress candidate ex-Minister Raman Bhalla from this constituency. Unilaterally, PDP too has opted for not fielding any candidate so that the 'secular' votes are not divided. 

BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma is hoping for re-election. He got 49.80% votes in 2014, so if he can hold onto his vote share, even a joint opposition candidate may not be good enough to upset saffron party's fortunes. Bhim Singh of National Panthers party is also in the fray. 

The seat has been a traditional fortress for Congress though BJP has won it twice and NC once. BJP leaders have dubbed the opposition's alliance as signs of frustration on their part. National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah is on the forefront of campaigning for lawyer Bhalla from this seat. The Jammu seat covers the districts of Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba and extends over 20 assembly segments. The segments are Samba,  Vijaypur,  Nagrota, Gandhinagar,Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbir Singh Pura,Suchetgarh, Marh, Raipur Domana, AkhnoorChhamb,Nowshera,Darhal, Rajouri,Kalakot, Surankote, Mendhar and Poonch-Haveli 

Over 20 lakh voters will determine the fate of 24 candidates. BJP has planned an election blitzkrieg with major leaders including Amit Shah flying down to canvass for party candidate. Historically, Congres has won the seat five times, BJP twice and NC emerged victorious once. Jammu goes to polls on April 11. 

