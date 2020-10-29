Headlines

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 BJP workers killed by terrorists in Kulgam district

The BJP workers have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam.

Latest News

Ieshan Wani

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:39 PM IST

Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. The attack on them took place in the Qazigund area of the district. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, the police said. 

Jammu and Kashmir police said that around 8.20 pm the police received information about a terror crime incident at a village in YK Pora where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers.

The BJP workers have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo, a resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh,  son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh, a resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker) and Umer Ramzan Hajam, son of Mohd Ramzan resident of YK Pora (BJP worker) at Eidgah YK Pora due to which they got injured.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, added the police.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired upon three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker) and Umer Ramzan Hajam son of Mohd Ramzan resident of YK Pora (BJP worker) at Eidgah YK Pora due to which they got injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead,” said the police.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman in Srinagar condemned the killings and termed it barbaric. As per sources, terrorists fired on them when they were in a car after which they were shifted to a local hospital. Fida succumbed and was declared brought dead while two other later succumbed.

A joint team of security forces has now cordoned off the entire area to nab the attackers.

 

