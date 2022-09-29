Jammu and Kashmir: 2 blasts within 8 hours rock Udhampur, reason unknown

Police (File)

Udhampur: A second blast hit Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night hours after another blast took place inside an empty bus parked at a petrol pump. The second blast occurred at the city's Domail chowk at 10.45 pm, damaging vehicles stationed nearby.

Earlier, two people were injured after the first blast occurred. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in the Udhampur district. Other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the blast.

The injured were shifted to Udhampur District Hospital. Police and security personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

The police said the reason for the blasts is unknown.

The investigation is underway.

"The reason for the blast is still not known. We are investigating the matter," said Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI