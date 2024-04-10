Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, Rajasthan: Polling date, candidates list, past results and more

BJP won the Jaipur constituency twice in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are set to begin on April 19. In the first phase, the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency will also go to polls. It is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. It comprises the city of Jaipur and parts of Sanganer tehsil, both in Jaipur district. The constituency comprises eight Legislative Assembly seats.

Voting date in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency

Voting will take in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 19. The counting of votes will take on June 4.

Candidates in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency

BJP has field Manju Sharma, who will take on Congress's Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Past results in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency

BJP has been winning the seat since 2014. Presently, the seat is represented by BJP MP Ramcharan Bohra. He defeated Congress' Jyoti Khandelwal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 924,065 votes. He also won the constituency in 2014 elections. However, BJP dropped him by fielding Manju Sharma. This constituency recorded a voter turnout of 68.11% in the last general elections. Congress won the seat last time in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.