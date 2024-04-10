Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gen Z reviews OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda's bromance, comedy remains timeless and hilarious

Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, Rajasthan: Polling date, candidates list, past results and more

India's most popular actor has 17 crore social media followers; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

'Its like therapy': Transgender, queer actors hail filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's free acting workshop for LGBTQ artistes

'Jisko cricket ka C nahi pata...': Virat Kohli's childhood coach slams critics over batter's IPL strike-rate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gen Z reviews OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda's bromance, comedy remains timeless and hilarious

Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, Rajasthan: Polling date, candidates list, past results and more

India's most popular actor has 17 crore social media followers; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Foods that cure headache and migraine in summer

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods to avoid during 9 days of fasting

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes celebrating Eid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Gen Z reviews OG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda's bromance, comedy remains timeless and hilarious

India's most popular actor has 17 crore social media followers; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

'Its like therapy': Transgender, queer actors hail filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's free acting workshop for LGBTQ artistes

HomeIndia

India

Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, Rajasthan: Polling date, candidates list, past results and more

BJP won the Jaipur constituency twice in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 07:07 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
The 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are set to begin on April 19. In the first phase, the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency will also go to polls. It is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. It comprises the city of Jaipur and parts of Sanganer tehsil, both in Jaipur district. The constituency comprises eight Legislative Assembly seats.
 
Voting date in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency
 
Voting will take in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 19. The counting of votes will take on June 4.
 
Candidates in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency
 
BJP has field Manju Sharma, who will take on Congress's Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.
 
Past results in Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency 
 
BJP has been winning the seat since 2014. Presently, the seat is represented by BJP MP Ramcharan Bohra. He defeated Congress' Jyoti Khandelwal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 924,065 votes. He also won the constituency in 2014 elections. However, BJP dropped him by fielding Manju Sharma. This constituency recorded a voter turnout of 68.11% in the last general elections. Congress won the seat last time in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Total solar eclipse seen across Mexico, US, Canada: NASA shares breathtaking video, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance may bring Tesla to India, in talks with Elon Musk for…

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani buys a new Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce, gets Rose Quartz paint and initials on…

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on wedding with Mathias Boe, reveals reason behind secret ceremony: ‘I am not sure about…'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement