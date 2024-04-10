Tripura West Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

The final dates for the voting and result of the Tripura constituency were released by EC on 16th March. The date of voting for the Tripura Constituency is on 13 May ( Phase 4 ). The date of counting and results is on 4th June.

The Election for Tripura West Lok Sabha Constituency in Tripura, which is one of the 2 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will be held in Phas1 this year. The Tripura West Lok Sabha seat was won by the CPI(M) 11 times since 1952. The Congress conquered the seat four times in 1957, 1967, 1989 and 1991.

Important Dates

The final dates for the voting and result of the Tripura constituency were released by EC on 16th March. The date of voting for the Tripura Constituency is on 13 May ( Phase 4 ). The date of counting and results is on 4th June.

Candidates

Since 1952 the Left Front has been competing against each other in election against the Congress. In the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, the contest will unfold between the BJP nominee and former Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress President, Ashish Kumar Saha, who is a common candidate of the INDIA bloc.

Past Election result

Pratima Bhoumik of the BJP won from the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by 573532 votes, while 267843 were secured by Subal Bhowmik of the INC.

In LS 2014 elections, Sankar Prasad Datta of the CPM won from the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency by securing 671665 votes while 168179 votes were won by Arunoday Saha of Congress.