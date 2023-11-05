Headlines

Meet India’s highest paid actor, charges Rs 250 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza luxury mall designed by this Rs 2900 crore firm; know architectural details

ISRO Chief Somanath puts release of autobiography on hold after row over alleged critical remarks on Sivan

'Virat Kohli dark secret is....': AB de Villiers' striking revelation

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India’s highest paid actor, charges Rs 250 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza luxury mall designed by this Rs 2900 crore firm; know architectural details

ISRO Chief Somanath puts release of autobiography on hold after row over alleged critical remarks on Sivan

Kings whose empires stretched across modern-day Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistani celebs who are now Indian citizens

7 Indian actors best suited to play Virat Kohli in his biopic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos spark patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya, netizens say 'she still has...'

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

HomeIndia

India

ISRO Chief Somanath puts release of autobiography on hold after row over alleged critical remarks on Sivan

When speaking to PTI, he remarked that every individual faces various challenges on their journey to attaining high-ranking positions within an organisation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath courted controversy when excerpts from his yet-to-be-published memoir, titled 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal' (loosely translated as - Lions that drank the moonlight) were out. The excerpts had critical remarks about his predecessor K Sivan.

Somanath, on Saturday, announced that he would be cancelling the publication of his upcoming autobiography.

Earlier in the day, when speaking to PTI, he remarked that every individual faces various challenges on their journey to attaining high-ranking positions within an organisation.

Somanath was responding to a report that suggested his autobiography contained critical remarks about his predecessor, Sivan.

He stated, "Individuals in such significant roles often encounter numerous challenges, including those related to securing positions within an organization." He added that these challenges are a part of the journey for everyone.

"I attempted to highlight the fact that many people may be eligible for important positions, and I didn't single out any specific individual in this context," he clarified.

Somanath acknowledged that his book mentioned the lack of clarity concerning the announcement of the Chandrayaan-2 mission's failure.

The ISRO Chairman reiterated that his autobiography was intended to inspire individuals who aspire to overcome challenges and obstacles in their lives, rather than to criticise anyone.

With PTI inputs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: 13 seats to watch out for

Delhi Air Pollution: Government decides to close all primary classes in city till...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate in fray with assets worth Rs...

'Mahi and me are....': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE