ISRO Chief Somanath puts release of autobiography on hold after row over alleged critical remarks on Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath courted controversy when excerpts from his yet-to-be-published memoir, titled 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal' (loosely translated as - Lions that drank the moonlight) were out. The excerpts had critical remarks about his predecessor K Sivan.

Somanath, on Saturday, announced that he would be cancelling the publication of his upcoming autobiography.

Earlier in the day, when speaking to PTI, he remarked that every individual faces various challenges on their journey to attaining high-ranking positions within an organisation.

Somanath was responding to a report that suggested his autobiography contained critical remarks about his predecessor, Sivan.

He stated, "Individuals in such significant roles often encounter numerous challenges, including those related to securing positions within an organization." He added that these challenges are a part of the journey for everyone.

"I attempted to highlight the fact that many people may be eligible for important positions, and I didn't single out any specific individual in this context," he clarified.

Somanath acknowledged that his book mentioned the lack of clarity concerning the announcement of the Chandrayaan-2 mission's failure.

The ISRO Chairman reiterated that his autobiography was intended to inspire individuals who aspire to overcome challenges and obstacles in their lives, rather than to criticise anyone.

