Islampur deaths: ABVP leaders meet Rajnath Singh, demand CBI probe

ABVP leaders in Kolkata on Monday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded a CBI probe into the killing of two students during a clash in North Dinajpur.

ABVP state secretary Subir Haldar alleged that the state government is trying to hush up the matter. "We want a CBI inquiry into the incident. We have met Rajnathji and had requested him to ensure that a CBI inquiry is being ordered into the killing of two students in a clash in North Dinajpur district last month," Haldar said.

Last week, the West Bengal CID took over the investigation into the Islampur firing that claimed the lives of two students during a clash between a mob and police on September 20, a senior officer said. The clash took place during a demonstration over recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers at Daribhita High School.

Rajesh Sarkar, an ITI student, died in the clash, while a third-year college student Tapas Barman, who was injured in the violence, succumbed to injuries on September 21. The BJP had called a 12-hour statewide bandh on September 26 to protest the killings.