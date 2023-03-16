Search icon
IRCTC Tour Package: New economical 5 Devi Darshan tour package for Chaitra Navratri 2023, check details

IRCTC offers affordable 5 Devi Darshan tour package for Chaitra Navratri.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

IRCTC has introduced a special tour package for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri festival that begins on March 22. This package will include visits to five divine destinations, such as Vaishnodevi, Kangra Devi, Jwala ji, Maa Chamunda, and Chintpurni, for economical prices. Passengers can choose between third AC and sleeper class options for their journey, with varying fares.

The tour package, named 5 Devi Darshan, will last for five days and six nights, and will be available in two categories - deluxe and standard. The package includes a visit to Maa Vaishno Devi, and the first batch of devotees will travel on March 22, while the next batch will depart on March 29. The train will depart from Jaipur and will stop at various stations such as Ajmer Junction, Kishangarh, Phulera Junction, Jaipur, Gandhinagar JPR, Dausa, Bandikui Junction, Rajgarh, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari, Gurgaon, and Delhi Cantt. Passengers can also board the train from Delhi, Karnal, and Ambala Cantt Junction.

The deluxe package, which offers AC 3 Tier bookings, is priced at Rs 17,735 for one person, Rs 14,120 for every two people, and Rs 13,740 for three people travelling together. The standard package, which offers sleeper classes, will cost Rs 14,735 for one person, Rs 11,120 for two people, and Rs 10,740 for three passengers.

Facilities provided during the tour include a two-night stay in Katra and a one-night stay in Kangra. Breakfast will be available in only three hotels, and all passengers will be covered by travel insurance. The package will also include toll, parking, and all applicable taxes for the services provided. Road transport will be available for sightseeing, pickup, and drop facilities according to the itinerary.

