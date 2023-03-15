Search icon
Indian Railways: Ever wondered what's the difference between TTE and TC? Know their duties and rights

Indian train TC and TTE duties and rights explained for passengers' convenience.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Indian Railways: Every day, a large number of passengers commute by train in our country, and to ensure their comfort and convenience, the railway department has employed a number of personnel, including Ticket Checkers (TC) and Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTE).

If you have ever wondered about the differences between these two roles and what their duties entail, we have some insights for you. TTEs are employed by the Department of Commerce and are responsible for checking and verifying tickets of passengers during their train journey, from mail trains to express trains. They may also conduct ticket checks on premium trains and levy fines on individuals traveling without a valid ticket.

In contrast, TCs perform similar functions to TTEs, but with some key differences. They are also appointed under the Department of Commerce and are authorized to check train tickets, but only at platform entry/exit gates. They do not have the authority to verify tickets inside the train itself.

Furthermore, if a passenger needs a seat and one is vacant, a TTE may allocate the seat to them for a reasonable fee. However, all ticket-related transactions must take place within the train.

It is important to keep in mind that both TCs and TTEs are critical to ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system and to maintaining a fair and just travel experience for all passengers. So the next time you board a train, you can appreciate and respect the role of these important personnel in keeping the railways running like clockwork.

