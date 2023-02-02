IRCTC North East Tour Package of 6 days starting from Rs 50,200, check details

File Photo/Representative Image

North East India is known for its natural beauty which is the main reason why every year, lakhs of tourists visit the northern part of India during their vacation.

Indian Railways is popular for always launching tour packages in collaboration with IRCTC for different people to visit different parts of the country. Today, we will tell you about the tour package of North East. Via this package, you will go from Delhi to Kalimpong by flight which is located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. You will stay at the hotel here for a night.

You will also get the facility of breakfast and dinner in this package. Via the North India tour package, you will be able to visit Bagdogra, Gangtok, and Darjeeling. Through this package, you can travel to North East India on February 27, March 21, and March 28. This complete package is of 6 days and 5 nights.

Through this package, you will also get the facility of an overnight stay in the hotel everywhere. Along with this, you will get the facility of the non-AC bus to go everywhere. In this tour package, you will have to pay Rs 50,200 per person for traveling alone, Rs 40,400 for two people, and Rs 39,400 for traveling with three people.