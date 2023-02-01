Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Union Budget 2023: Cigarettes to become costlier, check how much

Following the FM's announcement shares of cigarette makers ITC, Godfrey Phillips, VST Industries, and NTC Industries fell up to 6 percent in trade.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Union Budget 2023: Cigarettes to become costlier, check how much
File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The FM began the presentation in Lok Sabha at 11 am today. During her speech, the Finance Minister announced that taxes on cigarettes will be hiked by 16 percent which means now cigarettes will become costlier for consumers. 

Following the FM's announcement shares of cigarette makers ITC, Godfrey Phillips, VST Industries, and NTC Industries fell up to 6 percent in trade. 

READ | Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs

The stock of Godfrey Phillips slumped as much as 4.92 percent to Rs 1,828.75 on the BSE, while Golden Tobacco declined 3.81 percent to Rs 59.4.

Shares of ITC were trading 0.78 percent lower at Rs 349 on the bourse. NTC Industries dropped 1.4 percent and VST Industries slipped 0.35 percent.

READ | Union Budget 2023: What is Amrit Kaal, which was mentioned repeatedly by Nirmala Sitharaman

In her Budget speech, the finance minister announced a hike in taxes on cigarettes by 16 percent.

Here are some big announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-2024 on Wednesday.

Railways get Rs 2.4 lakh crore, which is the highest ever allocation to it

The agricultural credit target increased to Rs 20 lakh crore

Mobility Infra -- 50 additional airports, heliports

50 destinations to be selected through challenge mode for tourism

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will be made available for two years, with deposits of up to Rs 2 lakh at 7.5 percent interest

Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme deposit limit raised to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh

The income tax rebate limit increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime

Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by 66 percent to over Rs 79,000 crore

Mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047

Tribals are to get Rs 15,000 crore over the next three years for safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity .

Green Hydrogen Mission for reduced dependence on fossil fuel

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nikhil Siddhartha: Actors who shut down baseless rumours like a pro
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Income Tax Slabs in Union Budget 2023-24: Zero tax for income up to Rs 7 lakh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.