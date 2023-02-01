Union Budget 2023: From Railways to Defence, know how much fund was allotted to each ministry

File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, presented the Union Budget 2023-24. Sitharaman's budget speech began in the Parliament at 11 am. The government announced many new schemes and policies for the coming year and also gave a significant boost to the middle-class section of society with the new income tax slab.

In addition to several schemes launched, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the allocation of funds to various ministries operating under the Government of India.

Here is a breakdown of how much funds each ministry received during the Budget 2023-24.

Ministry of Defence: Rs 5.94 lakh crore

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: Rs 2.70 lakh crore

Ministry of Railways: Rs 2.41 lakh crore

Ministry of Home Affairs: Rs 1.96 lakh crore

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: Rs 2.06 lakh crore

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Rs 1.78 lakh crore

Ministry of Rural Development: Rs 1.60 lakh crore

Ministry of Communications: Rs 1.23 lakh crore

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare: Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Here are some big announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-2024 on Wednesday.

Railways get Rs 2.4 lakh crore, which is the highest ever allocation to it

The agricultural credit target increased to Rs 20 lakh crore

Mobility Infra -- 50 additional airports, heliports

50 destinations to be selected through challenge mode for tourism

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will be made available for two years, with deposits of up to Rs 2 lakh at 7.5 percent interest

Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme deposit limit raised to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh

The income tax rebate limit increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime

Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by 66 percent to over Rs 79,000 crore

Mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047

Tribals are to get Rs 15,000 crore over the next three years for safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity.

Green Hydrogen Mission for reduced dependence on fossil fuel.