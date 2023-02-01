Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs

File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, presented the Union Budget for the year 2023 in the parliament. While the announcements were being made by the Finance Minister, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions about Budget 2023.

Using the #Budget2023, people shared their reactions to the Union Budget by sharing hilarious memes and funny posts.

Sharing a GIF showing a character from the popular cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants, one user wrote, "Pretending that I understand #Budget2023 in front of my parents."

Another user wrote on Twitter, "Cigarette smokers listening to budget waiting to know if prices have increased again."

Many users also shared memes regarding the new Income Tax slab announced by the Finance Minister.

Check out some of the best memes.

Nirmala Sitharaman started her speech at 11 am today in the parliament. Sitharaman also became the sixth finance minister to present five consecutive federal budgets in independent India. Other ministers who presented budgets consecutively for five years are Morarji Desai, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, and Arun Jaitley.