Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, presented the Union Budget for the year 2023 in the parliament. While the announcements were being made by the Finance Minister, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions about Budget 2023. 

Using the #Budget2023, people shared their reactions to the Union Budget by sharing hilarious memes and funny posts.

Sharing a GIF showing a character from the popular cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants, one user wrote, "Pretending that I understand #Budget2023 in front of my parents." 

Another user wrote on Twitter, "Cigarette smokers listening to budget waiting to know if prices have increased again."

Many users also shared memes regarding the new Income Tax slab announced by the Finance Minister. 

Check out some of the best memes. 

Nirmala Sitharaman started her speech at 11 am today in the parliament. Sitharaman also became the sixth finance minister to present five consecutive federal budgets in independent India. Other ministers who presented budgets consecutively for five years are Morarji Desai, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, and Arun Jaitley.

XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
First-image
Jharkhand: 14 dead including three children as massive fire breaks out in Dhanbad building
