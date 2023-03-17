IRCTC Andaman Tour Package: Enjoy exotic beaches for 6 days at just Rs 44,000; check details here | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Andaman, often referred to as Kalapani, is one of the most appealing destinations on earth. It also enjoys a wealth of natural resources. Also, the area is home to pure waters, vast shorelines, beaches, and stunning natural beauty. Moreover, it is a watersports enthusiast's delight.

You can take a tour of this lovely location with the help of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Exotic locations including Port Blair, Havelock Island, Neil Island, Ross, and North Bay Island will be covered by the IRCTC Andaman Tour package. The tour, which lasts for 5 nights and 6 days, will begin on April 29. Here's everything you need to know about IRCTC Andaman Tour package.

Amenities of the IRCTC Andaman Tour Package

Flights both outbound and incoming (Hyderabad to Port Blair and back to Hyderabad)

Accommodations with air conditioning everywhere.

Transfers and sightseeing as specified in the itinerary on an air-conditioned coach seat; guests will only be able to use the vehicle in accordance with the itinerary (Point to point basis)

Ferry fees to North Bay Island, Ross Island, Havelock Island, and Neil Island.

Full-day tour with all transfers, such as pick-up and drop-off at the airport.

Food meals including, 4 Breakfast and 5 Dinner

IRCTC Tour Guide

Itinerary

The first stop on this tour's schedule is Hyderabad, from which you'll fly to Port Blair and spend the afternoon exploring. You will have the opportunity to travel to and discover Havelock Island the following day. You will travel there by cruise.

The following stop is Neil Island, where Lakshmanpur and Bharatpur beaches offer stunning sunset views. The next day, visitors can take part in a variety of enjoyable activities at Bharatnagar Beach. On the final day, there will be free time for shopping and access to the Samudrika Marine Museum.

Ticket costs

The cost of an Andaman trip package is determined by the tourist's preference for lodging. Pricing ranges from Rs. 42,885 up to Rs. 55,780. A single-person ticket costs Rs 55,780. If there are two travellers, the fee for one person will be Rs 43,170. Each traveller in a group of three will be responsible for paying Rs 42,885. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 pay Rs 38,600 for a bed and Rs 35,200 for one without.