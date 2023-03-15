Search icon
IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Beat the heat with Jannat-E-Kashmir trip at affordable price; check details here

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: The incredible 6-day Kashmir tour package includes all travel costs, including airfare, lodging, and meals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

With the Kashmir Tour Package from IRCTC, beat the heat this summer. You now have a convenient and affordable solution to visit Kashmir thanks to IRCTC. The incredible 6-day Kashmir tour package includes all travel costs, including airfare, lodging, and meals.

A division of Indian Railways called Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will begin offering Kashmir trip packages on April 9. Jannat-e-Kashmir is six days and five nights long excursion.

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Amenities offered

Cost of a round-trip ticket in economy (IDR-SXR-IDR) with Indigo Air.

Accommodations: Four nights in a hotel.

5 breakfasts and 5 dinners, according to the schedule.

Spending one night in a houseboat in Srinagar

Seeing the sights in a non-AC vehicle according to the itinerary.

Divine locations like Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, Dal Lake, Jhelum Lake, and many others locations will be explored during this Kashmir trip. This IRCTC Tour package includes a flight that will depart from Indore Airport and land at Srinagar Airport as its mode of transportation. This tour package also includes round-trip airline tickets. A detailed itinerary of the trip is available on the IRCTC’s official website, for more information check out this direct link.

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Ticket prices

The cost of a Kashmir tour package depends on the type of occupancy chosen by the tourist. Beginning from Rs.41,300 onwards, pricing goes up to Rs 61,000. The cost of a single-person ticket is Rs 60,100. If two people are travelling, one person's fare will cost Rs 44,900. If three persons are travelling together, each person would be required to pay Rs 44,000. The ticket price for children without a bed is Rs 41,300.

Advantage for government employees

Government workers have access to LTC for IRCTC vacation packages. By providing all the bills in your office, you can make an LTC claim. All of this information is available on the IRCTC website or through customer service.

