Internet to be restored in Kashmir 'as and when situation improves', says J&K Lt. Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

Exactly four months after the internet services were suspended in Kashmir following the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to the state, Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday said restoration is being reviewed and will be gradually restored in a phased manner when the situation improves.

"We are reviewing this restoration of internet service and as the situation becomes more normal, we will gradually do it. We have already discussed with our administration and we are taking it up," Murmu told reporters on the sidelines of a police passing-out parade at Baramulla.

On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy told the Lower House of the Parliament that the restrictions on the internet in J&K had been imposed to keep a check on anti-India social media posts which are pushed at the behest of Pakistan.

In November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that internet services will be restored soon as it is in the hands of J&K authorities.

"Internet is a crucial part of our daily lives and is very important, and we are constantly assessing the situation, and I want to assure Parliament that at the earliest possible time, we will restore internet services," he had said.

Presenting the status report on Kashmir on the third day of Winter Session in the parliament, Shah said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was normal and there was no curfew imposed.

"I want to clarify to the entire House that the situation on the ground has returned to normalcy. Daily life in J&K is back to its usual way. Transportation is back to normal. All forms of transport are working as they used to. All landlines and postpaid mobiles have started," Shah told the Upper House.

All communication lines, including phones and the internet, were blocked since August 4. The government initially restored landline across the Valley in a phased manner which was followed by the opening up of postpaid mobile services. However, the prepaid and SMS services continue to remain suspended in Kashmir.