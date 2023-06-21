International Yoga Day 2023: PM Modi leads yoga session at UN Headquarters in New York | Photo: ANI

While celebrating International Yoga Day at the UN, PM Modi was seen honouring India's liberation warrior Mahatma Gandhi on the North Lawn. The yoga session, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has begun. Top UN representatives, envoys, attendees from more than 180 nations, and important dignitaries will all take part in the massive event.