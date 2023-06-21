Search icon
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to engine failure

An IndiGo flight made emergency landing at Delhi airport due to engine failure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Indigo flight makes emergency landing | Photo: PTI

An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Dehradun made an emergency landing after one of its engines failed on Wednesday.  The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has yet to confirm the reason for air turnback.

"IndiGo flight (Delhi to Dehradun) returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance," IndiGo. 

 

