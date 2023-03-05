Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train from Delhi to Northeastern states; check route, price, other details

File Photo

The northeastern states are known for their verdant landscapes and plenty of exciting tourist attractions. These states get a high volume of annual visitors due to their remarkable natural beauty, cultural diversity, and distinctive customs. The Indian government has authorised the operation of the Bharat Gaurav tourist train between the nation's capital and the states in the country's northeast.

As stated in the official announcement released by the Ministry of Railway, the train would spend 15 days travelling through the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya as part of the North East Circuit. To provide the Indian tourism industry a boost and entice visitors from all over the globe, the Indian Railways introduced the Bharat Gaurav plan in 2021.

Over 14 days and nights, the Bharat Gaurav train will travel through Assam, stopping at Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Kaziranga; Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur; Dimapur and Kohima; Nagaland; and Shillong and Cherapunji, Meghalaya.

The Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi is the launching point for the service on March 21. Tourists will begin their journey in Guwahati, where they will see the Kamakhya Temple, Umananda Temple, and take a Brahmaputra sunset boat.

In the morning, the train will pull into Naharlagun Train Station, just 30 kilometres from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. Sivasagar, the former capital of the Ahom Empire in eastern Assam, is the next stop on our journey. Together with other historic landmarks, the trip will take you to the world-famous Shiva temple at Sivasagar, Sivadol.

In addition, visitors will spend the night in Kaziranga and go on a forest safari first thing in the morning.

The next day will be spent exploring Udaipur's Neermahal palace and Tripura Sundari mandir. The next stop before reaching Nagaland is after Tripura.

To kick off the Meghalaya section, we'll go to the East Khasi Hills to see the picturesque town of Cherrapunji. A day of touring includes visits to Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai Waterfall, and Mawsmai Caves. The visitors go back to Guwahati Station from Cherrapunji before boarding the train back to Delhi. During this entire trip, the train will cover around 5800 kilometers.

Bharat Gaurav train Northeast: Ticket Prices

The cost of AC 2 Tier is Rs 106,990 per person

The cost of AC 1 (Cabin) per person is Rs 131,990

The cost of AC 1 (couple) is Rs 149,290 per person

The cost of the ticket includes not only the train ride itself but also lodging in air-conditioned hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), transportation to and from attractions in air-conditioned buses, medical and cancellation coverage, and the services of a tour guide. The IRCTC website is the place to go to reserve your tickets.