Indian Railways: How did Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Rajdhani Express get their names? Know here

Many of the trains whose routes are long-distance are named after the destination where they are headed, however, there are many trains such as Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, and Duronto Express do not follow this rule. If you want to know how these trains are named, then keep reading on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Indian Railways which is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways runs thousands of trains every day for the comfort and commute of travelers. Many of the trains whose routes are long-distance are named after the destination where they are headed, however, there are many trains such as Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, and Duronto Express do not follow this rule. 

If you want to know how these trains are named, then keep reading on. 

Shatabdi Express 

Shatabdi Express is a chair car train that was first started in 1989 on the 100th birthday of India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. That is why it was named Shatabdi Express. Shatabdi in English means 'century'. Shatabdi Express runs in the 400-800 km range and has a maximum speed of 160 km/hour. 

Rajdhani Express 

Rajdhani Express is one of the top-tier trains in India and runs between Delhi and other state capitals. Rajdhani means a capital city in English, hence the name. Rajdhani Express has a maximum speed of 140 km/hour. 

Duronto Express 

Duronto, in Bengali, means 'uninterrupted'. That is why this train is named Duronto Express as it halts at the least number of stations and covers long distances only. Duronto Express has a maximum speed of 140 km/hour.

Apart from these trains, Indian Railways usually name the trains by providing the endpoints of the train and the class designation such as Bangalore-Chennai Mail, Purna-Hyderabad Passenger, Chennai-Jaipur Express, Howrah-Mumbai Mail, among others. 

