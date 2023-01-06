Viral video: Two railway officials thrash passenger travelling without ticket, both suspended (Photos: Screengrab from the viral video)

Indian Railways: Two Railway officials -- ticket checkers (TC) -- have been suspended for thrashing a passenger on board a train in Bihar. The passenger was caught travelling in a reserved coach without a ticket, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on January 2 and a video of the same is now going viral on social media. The passenger was asked to show his ticket after the Mumbai-Jayanagar station passed the Muzaffarpur station. Later, he admitted that he was without a ticket, Virendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway zone told PTI.

In the video, the passenger can be seen seated on an upper berth of a sleeper coach and kicking in the face one of the ticket checkers who tries to pull him down.

This infuriated Railway official is then joined by a colleague and they grab one leg each of the unyielding passenger who resists by clutching at his berth before giving in and crashing on to the floor of the compartment.

The two officials start kicking the passenger all over, including his face with their boots on. Finally, other passengers can be seen intervening and restraining the two ticket checkers.

Check out the video here:

The CPRO said "the checking staff said they let off the passenger after making him pay the fine for travelling without a ticket. To that extent they acted as per rules. But their taking law into their own hands could not be condoned. Hence they have been placed under suspension".

(With inputs from PTI)