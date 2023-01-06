Madhya Pradesh: Plane crashes into temple in Rewa during training, pilot killed, video surfaces (Photos: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh: A Cessna trainer aircraft was met with an accident on Thursday night after it crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The pilot of the aircraft has been killed in the incident while the trainee pilot suffered injuries.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm, said an official. The aircraft belongs to a private aviation training academy. Reports suggest that the crash probably happened as the aircraft tried to land in dense fog at night.

The plane hit the dome of a temple and electricity wires while landing in foggy conditions, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The crash site is three km away from Chorhatta airstrip, said Chorhatta police station in-charge JP Patel.

The pilot who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Captain Vimal Kumar. The 50-year-old was a resident of Patna. While the trainee pilot 23-year-old Sonu Yadav, whose condition is now stable, is a resident of Jaipur.

READ | Air India urination case: Accused apologises, urges victim not to file FIR

He was admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said. An inquiry has been ordered and aviation experts from Mumbai were on their way to the accident spot, minister Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

The plane belonged to `Falcon Aviation Academy', said Additional Director General of Police K P Venkateshwar Rao. The Cessna trainer plane flew in circles a number of times before attempting landing in dense fog, he said. No locals were hurt in the crash while the trainee pilot was out of danger, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)