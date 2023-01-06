Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madhya Pradesh: Plane crashes into temple in Rewa during training, pilot killed, video surfaces

MP news: The plane hit the dome of a temple and electricity wires while landing in foggy conditions, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Plane crashes into temple in Rewa during training, pilot killed, video surfaces
Madhya Pradesh: Plane crashes into temple in Rewa during training, pilot killed, video surfaces (Photos: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh: A Cessna trainer aircraft was met with an accident on Thursday night after it crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The pilot of the aircraft has been killed in the incident while the trainee pilot suffered injuries. 

The incident took place around 11.30 pm, said an official. The aircraft belongs to a private aviation training academy. Reports suggest that the crash probably happened as the aircraft tried to land in dense fog at night.

The plane hit the dome of a temple and electricity wires while landing in foggy conditions, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The crash site is three km away from Chorhatta airstrip, said Chorhatta police station in-charge JP Patel.

The pilot who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Captain Vimal Kumar. The 50-year-old was a resident of Patna. While the trainee pilot 23-year-old Sonu Yadav, whose condition is now stable, is a resident of Jaipur.

READ | Air India urination case: Accused apologises, urges victim not to file FIR

He was admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said. An inquiry has been ordered and aviation experts from Mumbai were on their way to the accident spot, minister Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

The plane belonged to `Falcon Aviation Academy', said Additional Director General of Police K P Venkateshwar Rao. The Cessna trainer plane flew in circles a number of times before attempting landing in dense fog, he said. No locals were hurt in the crash while the trainee pilot was out of danger, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.