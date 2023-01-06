Air India urination case: Accused apologises, urges victim not to file FIR

Representational Image

While on an Air India aircraft in November, a man is said to have urinated on a female passenger sitting next to him. He afterwards apologised and asked the woman not to file a complaint, claiming he didn't want his wife and kid to suffer because of it. On Wednesday, after receiving a complaint from Air India, police in Delhi filed a first information report (FIR) against the suspect.

According to the FIR, the victim said that she had been more disoriented since she had been obliged to approach the accused and bargain with him.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred shortly after lunch was given and the lights were turned down on AI 102 on November 26. A male passenger sitting in Business Class seat 8A moved across to the elderly woman's seat, undid his trousers, and urinated on her.

The police have issued a watch circular for the suspect in an attempt to stop him from leaving the country.

A case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), as well as under the Aircraft Rules, based on the victim's complaint.

On Wednesday, Air India said that the accused passenger had been banned from flying for 30 days and that an internal panel will be formed to investigate if crew members had made any mistakes in handling the issue.

In an internal memo to workers, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson urged personnel to notify authorities of any suspicious activity aboard planes as soon as possible, even if it seemed to have been resolved.

(With inputs from PTI)