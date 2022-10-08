Indian Air Force Day: IAF unveils new combat uniform on its 90th anniversary, what's new?

IAF personnel wearing a new combat uniform at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh on Saturday (Photo: ANI)

The Indian Air Force has unveiled a new combat uniform for IAF personnel as it celebrates its 90th anniversary on Saturday. A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station in Chandigarh.

Wing Commander Kunal Khanna and other Air Force officials launched the uniform, in which combat T-shirts were introduced for the first time. The Air Force Standing Dress Committee has designed the uniform.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, senior officers from the three services and the Ministry of Defence veterans were present on occasion.

The Indian Air Force today unveiled the new combat uniform of the force, on its 90th anniversary. IndianAirForceDay pic.twitter.com/QXQTsixjk7 October 8, 2022

What's new in the uniform?

A senior IAF officer who was wearing the new pattern of combat uniform said this is called a disruptive pattern and it is a terrain pattern. It is an indigenously made uniform.



"If you are undertaking an operation in hilly areas, in desert or in jungle, this pattern merges with the terrain so that we remain camouflaged while undertaking our military operations. This is very light cloth and moreover, boots are also light," he said.

The uniform has been created keeping border tensions, modified war mechanisms and extreme weather in mind.

Key elements of the new combat uniform - combat t-shirt, field scale disruptive hat, combat bony hat, disruptive web belt, anklet combat boots, and a matching turban.

It is designed in a way that will help the soldier remain camouflaged.

The fabric is sturdier and is better than the previous one.

It is a versatile uniform which can be worn in several terrains.

