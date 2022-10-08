Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indian Air Force Day: IAF unveils new combat uniform on its 90th anniversary, what's new?

Indian Air Force Day: The new combat uniform has been created by keeping modified war mechanisms and extreme weather in mind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Indian Air Force Day: IAF unveils new combat uniform on its 90th anniversary, what's new?
IAF personnel wearing a new combat uniform at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh on Saturday (Photo: ANI)

The Indian Air Force has unveiled a new combat uniform for IAF personnel as it celebrates its 90th anniversary on Saturday. A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station in Chandigarh.

Wing Commander Kunal Khanna and other Air Force officials launched the uniform, in which combat T-shirts were introduced for the first time. The Air Force Standing Dress Committee has designed the uniform.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, senior officers from the three services and the Ministry of Defence veterans were present on occasion.

What's new in the uniform?

A senior IAF officer who was wearing the new pattern of combat uniform said this is called a disruptive pattern and it is a terrain pattern. It is an indigenously made uniform.
 
"If you are undertaking an operation in hilly areas, in desert or in jungle, this pattern merges with the terrain so that we remain camouflaged while undertaking our military operations. This is very light cloth and moreover, boots are also light," he said.

  • The uniform has been created keeping border tensions, modified war mechanisms and extreme weather in mind.  
  • Key elements of the new combat uniform - combat t-shirt, field scale disruptive hat, combat bony hat, disruptive web belt, anklet combat boots, and a matching turban.
  • It is designed in a way that will help the soldier remain camouflaged.
  • The fabric is sturdier and is better than the previous one. 
  • It is a versatile uniform which can be worn in several terrains.

READ | PM Modi to visit Gujarat for 3 days, to inaugurate 'Mahakal Lok' in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: The Rings of Power cast arrive in autos at screening in Mumbai, give major fashion goals
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.