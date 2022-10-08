Indian Air Force Day 2022: Know history, significance

Representational Image

Every year on October 8, Indian Air Force Day is observed. The Indian Air Force was formally established on this date to serve as the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom's air support force.

Another name for the Indian Air Force is "Bhartiya Vayu Sena." The 90th Indian Air Force Day is being observed this year in India. Since gaining its independence, India has fought in several wars, including four wars with Pakistan and one with China. The Indian Air Force not only defends Indian territory and national interests from all dangers, but also assists the nation during natural disasters. We observe this day to honour and remember the Indian Air Force's selfless service.

This year, India recognises the country's aviation sector and air force personnel who have spent years safeguarding the country.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: History

On October 8, 1932, the former British Empire established the IAF. It was created to support the British Royal Air Force, particularly against Japan in World War II. The IAF was used to attack Japanese bases in Burma in order to stop the Japanese army's advance toward India. King George VI gave the IAF's accomplishments the prefix "Royal" in 1945. This honorific title was dropped in 1950, when India became a republic.

The Indian Air Force also played critical roles in the Congo Crisis (1960-1966) and the annexation of Goa (1961), the Second Kashmir War (1965), the Bangladesh Liberation War (1971), the Kargil War (1999), and the Balakot airstrike and the India-Pakistan standoff of 2019.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: Significance