Silicon 24 is India’s first fully remote hackathon focused on catalyzing artificial intelligence solutions.

India’s thriving startup ecosystem is rapidly gaining global recognition, home to over 31,000 tech startups and 91 unicorns. This weekend, the innovative potential of the nation’s young entrepreneurs will be on full display at Silicon 24 – India’s first fully remote hackathon focused on catalyzing artificial intelligence solutions.

“India has one of the most robust and diverse startup ecosystems on the planet,” said ProAI founder Chase Hughes, organizer of the upcoming hackathon. “Events like Silicon 24 shine a spotlight on the raw creativity and technical capabilities of our student developers and innovators.”

The 24-hour hackathon running March 18-20 will bring together 100 students from universities across India to collaborate on conceiving and prototyping AI applications aimed at solving real-world problems. The event sets itself apart by requiring crossover teamwork between technical and non-technical participants to build both a strong AI backbone and compelling business value proposition.

“Our young innovators need opportunities, resources, and role models to unlock their potential,” Hughes explained. “That’s what Silicon 24 aims to provide – a launching pad for India’s next generation of startup talent.”

India has made immense progress cultivating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship, with government initiatives like Startup India providing critical funding, mentorship, and regulatory support. However, Hughes believes there is room to improve early-stage to later-stage startup funding conversion rates.

“While India exhibits one of the highest Series B+ funding conversion rates globally, our seed to Series A conversion lags at just 20%,” said Hughes, also founder of Pro Business Plans. “Events like Silicon 24 serve as an incubator to give promising student startups the push they need to attract investor interest and funding to grow their ideas.”

The solutions showcased at Silicon 24 will span industries from agriculture to finance as students demonstrate innovative applications of trending technologies like artificial intelligence. India is emerging as a major player in AI, with companies like Maruti Techlabs and Bosch leading automation efforts across sectors like medicine, defense, and cloud computing.

Following Friday evening kickoff presentations, teams will have 24 hours to build and refine prototypes before presenting to a judging panel of investors, entrepreneurs, and technology professionals on Sunday. In addition to prizes, the event offers networking and mentoring opportunities, with expert guidance on topics like machine learning and natural language processing.

“The connections made at hackathons like Silicon 24 could lead to new companies and products that shape the future of artificial intelligence in India,” Hughes predicted. “I envision participants walking away with skills, confidence, and contacts that catalyze successful startup journeys.”

Registration for Silicon 24 is open through March 15 for current university students nationwide with many hosts including DMWebsoft. India boasts one of the world's most vibrant technology epicenters, with startups driving major job growth and economic impact. This weekend, Silicon 24 will spotlight the next wave of entrepreneurial talent primed to make waves in India's thriving innovation ecosystem with pioneering applications of artificial intelligence.

The presence of women in leadership roles within India's startups has also seen promising growth, rising from 10% in 2017 to 18% in 2022. "We are focused on championing diversity and inclusion at Silicon 24," remarked Hughes. "I am proud that over 40% of our participants identify as women, reflecting the growing proportion of female founders and innovators across India's startup landscape."

Consumer internet and e-commerce continue to dominate startup investments in India, with the estimated market size projected to triple from $100 billion currently to $350 billion by 2025. However, Hughes has been impressed by increasing activity in emerging spaces like agritech, healthtech, and fintech.

"The solutions showcased at Silicon 24 will span a multitude of industries," he said. "From agriculture to education to finance, these young developers recognize the power of AI to drive transformation across every economic sector."

The financial technology sector, in particular, has exhibited tremendous growth in recent years off the back of India's booming digital payments industry. Hughes envisions many Silicon 24 participants tapping into this opportunity. "Fintech innovation will be critical for increasing access, efficiency, and transparency across India's financial services ecosystem. Our student entrepreneurs are extremely attuned to this enormous potential."

With events like Silicon 24 establishing India's next generation of innovators, the nation seems poised to continue its rise as a global startup superpower. The future appears bright for young dreamers and builders like these looking to make an impact on the world.

