India's LCA Navy Tejas successfully lands onboard INS Vikramaditya for first time

The Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas MK1 made a successful arrested landing onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at 10:00 PM on Saturday.

"Captain Dahiya was the Landing Safety Officer (LSO) and Cdr Vivek Pandey Test Director on ship whereas Gr. Capt. Kabadwal and Cdr Ankur Jain were monitoring the aircraft through telemetry from SBTF. LCA Navy has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)," a press release by Ministry of Defence stated.

"After completing extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility, DRDO, ADA developed LCA Navy did an arrested landing on INS Vikramaditya successfully today 11 Jan 2020 at 10:02 hours. Commodore Jaideep Maolankar did the maiden landing," DRDO tweeted.

On November 29, 2019, the DRDO successfully launched the naval version of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the Shore Based Test Facility INS Hansa in Goa. The supersonic combat aircraft was carrying two Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missiles (BVRAAAM) and two Close Combat Missiles (CCM).

While the BVRAAMs carried by the LCA Navy was Israeli derby, the CCM was the Russian R-73.

The IAF had test-fired the Tejas for the first time more than two years ago, on May 12, 2017, at the Interim Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha. The missile, defence sources say, is an active radar air-to-air missile that can be launched to annihilate a target, whether in the daytime or nighttime conditions across weather conditions.